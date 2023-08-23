16 people killed in Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM At least 16 people were killed and 36 injured in a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The Interior Department in Puebla said on social media that the crash occurred early Tuesday at kilometer 91 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, Xinhua reports.

The injured were taken to the Tehuacan General Hospital and other medical centers.

The Interior Department of Puebla said it «remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event.»