Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    16 people killed in Mexico bus crash

    23 August 2023, 11:11

    MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM At least 16 people were killed and 36 injured in a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday, local authorities said.

    The Interior Department in Puebla said on social media that the crash occurred early Tuesday at kilometer 91 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, Xinhua reports.

    The injured were taken to the Tehuacan General Hospital and other medical centers.

    The Interior Department of Puebla said it «remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event.»

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Road accidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    UK likely to record hottest day of 2023 this week: Meteorological Office
    Canada's Enbridge to form largest gas utility business in North America
    World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing SDGs
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights