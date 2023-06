16 kids born on New Year’s night in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 children were born on New Year’s night in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Health Office of the Kazakh capital, six boys and ten girls came into this world last night.

The Health Office added that in 2022 it is expected that 80-90 children will be born in the city per day on average.