Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

16 Kazakh universities enter Times Higher Education Rankings

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 May 2023, 13:57
16 Kazakh universities enter Times Higher Education Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani universities have achieved a significant progress in international rankings. 16 of them have entered the Times Higher Education rankings, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor at the Forum of the Asian Universities Alliance in Astana, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan is currently implementing a number initiatives aimed at the transformation of the top-level regional universities.

«The Academic Excellence Centre» project is aimed at creation of a research eco-system in the regional universities by setting up educational and research laboratories. These centers will promote academic and scientific development, raising the academic standards to the international level. Kazakhstani universities have achieved a significant progress in international rankings in recent years. 16 Kazakhstani universities have entered the Times Higher Education ranking,» said he.


photo


Universities    Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects
Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey
Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey
Doctors remove 1.2kg of hair from 12 yo girl’s stomach
Doctors remove 1.2kg of hair from 12 yo girl’s stomach
18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
Almaty to host II Сentral Eurasian Venture Forum
Almaty to host II Сentral Eurasian Venture Forum
Drought in Spain 'suffocating’ 80% of country’s farmland
Drought in Spain 'suffocating’ 80% of country’s farmland