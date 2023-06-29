16 injured when passenger train hits truck, partially derails in U.S. California

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Sixteen people were injured on Wednesday when a passenger train collided with a water truck blocking the tracks and partially derailed in the western U.S. state of California, authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The accident happened at around 11:15 a.m. local time (1815 GMT) in Moorpark, a city in Ventura County in Southern California, said Amtrak, the national passenger railroad company of the United States which owns the train.

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle, derailed due to the collision but remained upright, said the company, adding that approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard were evacuated.

The trucker driver was reportedly in critical condition, while other victims have minor injuries.

Photos from the scene, released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, showed that the accident had caused extensive damage to the train and the truck involved.

Local fire and emergency medical services crews have cleared the scene, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

A full investigation was launched in coordination with local authorities, said Amtrak.