16 criminal cases on organized criminal groups' creation under investigation - Kazakh Interior Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2022, 20:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov. The latter informed the Kazakh President about the criminal situation in the country as well as the results of the interior bodies' work in H1 of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President was informed of the significant reduction in the crime rate. According to Akhmetzhanov, the number of robberies, extortion, and cattle raiding has reduced. The safety rate in public places and streets has increased.

The Ministry works on introducing video police investigations as well as continuing to digitalize criminal proceedings. As of today, 81.7% of all criminal offenses are investigated in an electronic format.

In addition, the activity of eight organized criminal groups was eliminated. 16 criminal cases on organized criminal groups' creation and leadership are under investigation.

The Head of State was presented with the key provisions of the Concept to ensure public safety in partnership with the population.

Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance to activate the work to digitalize interior bodies, and prevent road accidents. He gave a number of tasks to further ensure security and rule of law in the country.


