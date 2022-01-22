16 criminal cases into deaths, tortures and abuse of power initiated, General Prosecutor’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16 criminal investigations into deaths, tortures and abuse of power for participation in the events occurred in the country were initiated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The Human Rights Commissioner and human rights protection organizations have access to those detained and arrested for independent inspection of the possibility of abusive treatment and failure to provide medical assistance. Besides, the republican board of lawyers settled the issue of providing timely competent legal assistance, and access of defence lawyers to the detention facilities. As of today, 91 complaints about tortures and infringements of rights during investigation were submitted to the prosecution agencies. Violations indicated in 19 complaints were proved to be false. 56 are being verified,» deputy head of Service 1 of the General Prosecutor’s Office Yeldos Kilymzhanov told a briefing.

He also added that the same time specific cases of infringement of rights found confirmation. For example, on January 12 the Almaty city prosecutor’s office released 24 locals who wrongfully were held in state custody. The special prosecutor initiated the investigation into this fact. Besides, 16 criminal investigations into deaths, tortures and abuse of authority against those detained were launched.