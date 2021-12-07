Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    16 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Atyrau rgn

    7 December 2021, 08:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 27.6% in Atyrau region as 16 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s infectious diseases hospitals are 18.9% full with 110 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, Atyrau region's health office said.

    The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 27.6% in the region as 16 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, two of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    It was reported that the region had reported no death from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    As earlier reported 776 women and teens have received Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India