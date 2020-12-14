Go to the main site
    16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit in W Kazakhstan

    14 December 2020, 16:11

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – 16 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    The regional healthcare department has confirmed that 8,564 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region since March 2020. Of these, 7,591 people have fully recovered and 144 have sadly died.

    In the past 24 hours 41 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region, 260 – have been registered in the past week.

    133 residents of the region are treated for the COVID-like pneumonia. The disease has already claimed lives of 239 people in the region.

    It is worth mentioning that 161 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of September. The biggest number of COVID-19 cases among kids has been registered this November – 102.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

