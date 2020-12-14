Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit in W Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2020, 16:11
16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 16 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The regional healthcare department has confirmed that 8,564 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region since March 2020. Of these, 7,591 people have fully recovered and 144 have sadly died.

In the past 24 hours 41 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region, 260 – have been registered in the past week.

133 residents of the region are treated for the COVID-like pneumonia. The disease has already claimed lives of 239 people in the region.

It is worth mentioning that 161 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of September. The biggest number of COVID-19 cases among kids has been registered this November – 102.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events