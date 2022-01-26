Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    16 COVID-19 patients are on life support in Almaty

    26 January 2022, 14:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of January 25, 2,126 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty, the healthcare department reports.

    212 patients were discharged, 232 were hospitalized. 1,430 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 150 of them are children. 90 are in the intensive care units, 16 are on life support.

    As of today, 11,509 are monitored by the telemedicine centre, and mobile brigades. 10,831 have mild and moderate symptoms.

    1,769 were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,148 received both doses.

    Since last February 1 up to January 25 this year some 1,102,954 were administered the 1st shot, while 1,048,071 completed the vaccination cycle.

    39,254 were given the Pfizer vaccine. 131,620 locals were boosted or received the 3rd shot.

    There are 119 vaccination sites in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays