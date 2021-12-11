16 coronavirus patients staying in intensive care units in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 96 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now, the healthcare department reports.

96 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now. 16.5% of beds are occupied.

16 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 4 of them are on life support. 27.6% out of 58 beds are occupied as of today.

As earlier reported, over 1,200 women and teens in Atyrau region were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection, the regional healthcare department reports.



