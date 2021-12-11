Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

16 coronavirus patients staying in intensive care units in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 December 2021, 12:00
16 coronavirus patients staying in intensive care units in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 96 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now, the healthcare department reports.

96 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region as of now. 16.5% of beds are occupied.

16 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 4 of them are on life support. 27.6% out of 58 beds are occupied as of today.

As earlier reported, over 1,200 women and teens in Atyrau region were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection, the regional healthcare department reports.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan