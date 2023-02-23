Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    156 thou buildings in danger of collapsing in Türkiye - ambassador

    23 February 2023, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Turkish ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said that around 1 million 188 thousand buildings have been inspected to detect damage triggered by massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

    According to him, 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes.

    Notably, Kazakhstanis raised five million dollars for those affected by the quakes in Türkiye.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
    Floods hit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, death toll reaches 14
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays