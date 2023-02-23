Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

156 thou buildings in danger of collapsing in Türkiye - ambassador

23 February 2023, 17:10
156 thou buildings in danger of collapsing in Türkiye - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Turkish ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said that around 1 million 188 thousand buildings have been inspected to detect damage triggered by massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

According to him, 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes.

Notably, Kazakhstanis raised five million dollars for those affected by the quakes in Türkiye.


Related news
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Floods hit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, death toll reaches 14
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Earthquake reported south of Almaty city
OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held meeting in Ankara
President Tokayev puts forward major initiatives to enhance emergency preparedness at OTS summit in Ankara
Cyclone Freddy death toll exceeds 300 in Southern Africa
Kazakh President completes working visit to Türkiye
President Tokayev wishes success to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in upcoming elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News