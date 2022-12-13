Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

13 December 2022, 09:30
155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 155 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

As of December 13, 1,847 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus. 312 of them are in hospitals, and 1,535 patients are at home care. The condition of nine patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


Теги:
Related news
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
Astana hosts Qazaq Quresi World Championships
Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13
Read also
Iran registers another zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
Russia records 6,376 daily COVID cases, 50 deaths — crisis center
148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
Only 59% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region
Russia records 7,465 daily COVID cases, 52 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
2 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
3 ‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
4 People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
5 Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President

News