155 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

13 December 2022, 09:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 155 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

As of December 13, 1,847 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus. 312 of them are in hospitals, and 1,535 patients are at home care. The condition of nine patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.