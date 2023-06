155 more Kazakhstanis to return home from China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will evacuate tomorrow its nationals from China,» Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi told journalists.

Last morning 217 Kazakhstanis have already arrived in Almaty. Another plane will fly tomorrow 155 citizens of Kazakhstan out of China. All those arrived will be kept in the two-week quarantine in Almaty.