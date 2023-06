154 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 29, 154 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

50 are staying in the hospitals, 104 are treated at home. 6 of them are in critical condition.

As earlier reported, 8 more COVID-19 infections were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.