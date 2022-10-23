150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynuly celebrated in Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM An intellectual quiz «20 questions» dedicated to the 150th Anniversary of the birth of Akhmet Baitursynuly was held at the Mongolian State University. The event was organized by the youth public organization «Alash Mongolia» with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia.

This is already the 11th competition for knowledge and ingenuity, held among the Kazakh youth by the public organization «Alash Mongolia», the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The purpose of the current game, which was attended by 25 teams of Kandas students studying in higher educational institutions of Ulaanbaatar, was to popularize the poetic, scientific, moral and ethical heritage of A.Baitursynuly, to deepen knowledge among the Kazakh youth of Mongolia about the important role of the Kazakh educator in the construction of the national republic.

In his welcoming speech to the participants and guests of the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev briefly spoke about the life and work of the educator and scientist, the founder of Kazakh linguistics, who made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh language and literature, introduced the social and political activities of the spiritual leader Alash, who dedicated life to serve his people.

In addition, the well-known writer, translator and professor Sultan Taukeyuly, as well as the writer and philosopher Zhambyl Adiattolauly make a speach to the participants of the quiz and its guests, who noted the deep philosophical and social significance of Baitursynuly’s work, his invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh language and literature.

In between rounds of the competition, representatives of creative youth performed with musical and poetic numbers, as well as a theatrical mini-performance about the life of Baitursynuly.

The 3 teams that scored the highest scores at the end of the competition, as well as one of the strongest players in the individual standings, were awarded memorable gifts.





Photo: gov.kz



