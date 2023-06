150 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4 deaths recorded in 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 150 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4 victims and 288 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since last March Kazakhstan detected 82,127 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 72,994 recoveries. COVID-19-like pneumonia killed 5,129 as of today.