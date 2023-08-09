Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    150 evacuated after fire breaks out in parking lot in Astana

    9 August 2023, 21:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Five people were rescued and 150 evacuated after a fire broke out in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situations department.

    A Range Rover vehicle caught fire causing a lot of smoke in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building on Akan Sery Street in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    As a result of the fire, five people were rescued, including one kid, and 150 people were evacuated, of whom 30 are kids.

    No victims have been reported. The fire was put out at 2:40 pm.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Swedish bankruptcies reach highest level in decade
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights