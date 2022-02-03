Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    150,000 spectators to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics events

    3 February 2022, 15:39

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Some 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the events of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, its organizing committee confirms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    About 150,000 spectators will be invited to events, those include foreigners residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions, local residents as well as schoolchildren.

    In order to ensure the coronavirus safety measures and safety of all participants of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games the organizers decided that 2022 Beijing Olympics will have no overseas spectators.

    The organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Olympics also made a decision not to sell tickets to the events and distribute them among selected groups of local spectators.

    The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place between 4 and 20 February 2022.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties