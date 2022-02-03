150,000 spectators to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics events

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Some 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the events of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, its organizing committee confirms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

About 150,000 spectators will be invited to events, those include foreigners residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions, local residents as well as schoolchildren.

In order to ensure the coronavirus safety measures and safety of all participants of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games the organizers decided that 2022 Beijing Olympics will have no overseas spectators.

The organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Olympics also made a decision not to sell tickets to the events and distribute them among selected groups of local spectators.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place between 4 and 20 February 2022.