Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

150,000 spectators to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 15:39
150,000 spectators to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics events

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Some 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the events of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, its organizing committee confirms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

About 150,000 spectators will be invited to events, those include foreigners residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions, local residents as well as schoolchildren.

In order to ensure the coronavirus safety measures and safety of all participants of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games the organizers decided that 2022 Beijing Olympics will have no overseas spectators.

The organizing committee of the 2022 Beijing Olympics also made a decision not to sell tickets to the events and distribute them among selected groups of local spectators.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place between 4 and 20 February 2022.


Sport   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships