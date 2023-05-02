Go to the main site
    15-year-old Aldiyar Ansat wins Kazakhstan Chess Cup

    2 May 2023, 09:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Kazakhstani Aldiyar Ansat (FIDE ranking 2317 ) became a winner of the1st stage of the Kazakhstan Chess Cup held from April 22 to 30 in Astana as part of the World Match 2023, Kazinform reports.

    As the National Chess Federation informed, the young chess player defeated several famous grandmasters and got 7.5 points.

    Armenian grandmaster Shant Sargsyan (2630) finished second and Alexander Moiseenko (2573) from Ukraine took the third place. Aleksey Goganov (2525) who is a member of the FIDE team is fourth, and Daneshvar Bardiya (2540) from Iran is fifth, while Hans Niemann (2706) from the U.S. is sixth.

    Fazil Huseynov from Astana won the first place among the chess veterans, Aitkazy Baimurzin from Taraz took second and Tolegen Nukin from Pavlodar is third.

    As for women’s teams, Alua Nurmanova from Almaty ranks the first. Two weeks ago she demonstrated bright results at the Kazakhstan vs. World Women’s Team match. Ayaulym Kaldarova from Shymkent took second, and Amina Kairbekova from Astana occupied the third place.

    167 chess players from 16 countries of the world participated in the tournament.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

