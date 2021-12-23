Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    15 thou students switched to online learning in Almaty

    23 December 2021, 15:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of today, 5% of the total number of schoolchildren have switched to online learning in Almaty city, Lyazzat Zhylkybayeva, head of the education office of Almaty city, told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Since the beginning of the academic year schools have been running in traditional format. As of today, 95% of the schoolchildren attend schools (287,955) and 5% study online. According to the daily monitoring, in total, 15,155 students have switched to online learning,» said Zhylkybayeva.

    A total of 3,869 students, 2,376 of whom attended schools and 1,493 studied online, have contracted the coronavirus infection since the start of the academic year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Education COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays