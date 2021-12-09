15 thou people to get COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau rgn by end of year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 thousand people are to be administered COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region by the end of 2021, Head of the region’s Health Office Askhan Baidualiyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Baidualiyev, the work is ongoing to prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the region with administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as one of the measures.

He noted that the first COVID-19 vaccine component has so far been given to a total of 251,955 people and the second component to 232,772 people or 68.9% of the eligible population in the region.

«15 thousand people are to be revaccinated until December 31. The revaccination pace is low in the region with a mere 1,025 people receiving booster shots. Over the past day, 155 people have been revaccinated. A booster dose of QazVac vaccine is offered,» said Baidualiyev.

He went on to say that the region has received a total of 32,760 doses of the first and second components of Pfizer vaccine. 968 people have so far been given the first component of the vaccine in the region.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. Over the past 10 days, the region has reported 88 cases of COVID-19. Incidence rate stands at 13.3% per 100 thousand people. 74.4% of the total cases are symptomatic.



