15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Founders of 15 IT startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia begin their 5-week acceleration program in the Silicon Valley, Kazinform learned from Astana International Technological Park of IT Startups.

Young IT companies have qualified for the 2nd stage of the Hero Training program, authored by venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder of Draper University.

199 startups initially applied for the program. 80 of them successfully passed the pre-acceleration program, after which 15 best companies were chosen.

They are Flowsell.me (Kazakhstan), ozen (Kazakhstan), CITIX (Kazakhstan), SpaceLab (Kazakhstan), Smartestprep (Kazakhstan), Smart Technologies (Kyrgyzstan), BEEP (Kazakhstan), beyne.ai (Kazakhstan), FIBO CLOUD (Mongolia), Sqm-invest (Kazakhstan), Connected Home Ltd. (Kazakhstan), MEDIXBOT (Türkiye), Med365 (Kazakhstan), Big Dream Lab (Kazakhstan), Alaqan Technologies (Kazakhstan).

Four startups Beyne.ai, GoDays, Beep and Smartestprep were awarded $30,000 each from the program partner.

In the Silicon Valley, the startup founders will undergo an intensive acceleration program for up to 6 months and will be able to scale up their projects at the global market, including the U.S.

The participants will get a unique opportunity to attract investments and enter the U.S. market under the leadership of experienced technological entrepreneurs and eco-system experts.



