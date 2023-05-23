Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Digital Kazakhstan

15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 May 2023, 11:53
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Founders of 15 IT startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia begin their 5-week acceleration program in the Silicon Valley, Kazinform learned from Astana International Technological Park of IT Startups.

Young IT companies have qualified for the 2nd stage of the Hero Training program, authored by venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder of Draper University.

199 startups initially applied for the program. 80 of them successfully passed the pre-acceleration program, after which 15 best companies were chosen.

They are Flowsell.me (Kazakhstan), ozen (Kazakhstan), CITIX (Kazakhstan), SpaceLab (Kazakhstan), Smartestprep (Kazakhstan), Smart Technologies (Kyrgyzstan), BEEP (Kazakhstan), beyne.ai (Kazakhstan), FIBO CLOUD (Mongolia), Sqm-invest (Kazakhstan), Connected Home Ltd. (Kazakhstan), MEDIXBOT (Türkiye), Med365 (Kazakhstan), Big Dream Lab (Kazakhstan), Alaqan Technologies (Kazakhstan).

Four startups Beyne.ai, GoDays, Beep and Smartestprep were awarded $30,000 each from the program partner.

In the Silicon Valley, the startup founders will undergo an intensive acceleration program for up to 6 months and will be able to scale up their projects at the global market, including the U.S.

The participants will get a unique opportunity to attract investments and enter the U.S. market under the leadership of experienced technological entrepreneurs and eco-system experts.


IT technologies   Kazakhstan   Astana Hub  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Kazakhstan to resume fish products exports to EU
Kazakhstan to resume fish products exports to EU