    15 social facilities open doors in Zhambyl region to mark First President’s Day

    1 December 2019, 11:22

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - 35 social facilities are planned to be opened in December in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Zhambyl region’s Department of Internal Policy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and business facilities are being opened in the region in honor of the celebration of the Day of the First President and the Independence Day.

    It should be noted that on November 28 the front office of Zhambyl Invest was opened in Taraz. The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Akim of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Kalenderov. In addition four medical points opened doors in the villages of Kenes, Botamoynak, Bagara and Zhanasaz.

    On November 29-30, a number of new social facilities built as part of public-private partnerships appeared in Zhualynsky and Kordaysky districts.

    Zhualynsky district held solemn events to unveil the facilities constructed under the program «Providing new engineering infrastructure in Ters, Nurlykent and Kosboltek residential areas».

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
