15 road sections shut, 65 cars stuck in snow rescued

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 65 cars stuck in snow were rescued, Kazinform refers to Kazavtozhol press service.

Authorities were forced to close 15 road sections as snow and snowstorms grab Kazakhstan.

Over 500 units of equipment continue plowing the roads.

As earlier reported, the 0-11 grades of all secondary schools, students of the colleges of Astana switched to online learning today due to heavy snowfall.