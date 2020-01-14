Go to the main site
    15 regions observed industrial output growth in 2019

    14 January 2020, 11:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Crude oil production increased in Kazakhstan in 2019, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

    In January-December 2019, the extraction of crude oil, natural gas and metal ores increased compared to 2018, the Committee informs.

    Besides, growth was observed in production of beverages, petroleum processing, pharmaceutical and engineering products. At the same time, the production of food stuffs and tobacco products decreased.

    According to the information provided, 15 regions observed industrial output growth in the reporting period.

    In whole, industrial production index made 103.8%.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

