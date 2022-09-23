Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    15 pupils hospitalized after release of gas from pepper spray in school in Pavlodar rgn

    23 September 2022, 15:13

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 672 pupils were evacuated and 15 rushed to hospital following the incident at the school in Pavlodar city, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

    Unsuspected discharge of gas from a pepper spray occurred in the second-floor hallway in 33 secondary school in the village of Leninskiy, Pavlodar region.

    The school said 672 pupils were evacuated, and 15 were taken to the regional children’s hospital. Two ambulances and police and emergency situations personnel remain at the scene.

    Investigation into the incident is ongoing.


    Photo: pavlodarnews.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bus carrying 52 passengers overturns, 9 injured
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union