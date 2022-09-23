Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
15 pupils hospitalized after release of gas from pepper spray in school in Pavlodar rgn
23 September 2022, 15:13

15 pupils hospitalized after release of gas from pepper spray in school in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 672 pupils were evacuated and 15 rushed to hospital following the incident at the school in Pavlodar city, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

Unsuspected discharge of gas from a pepper spray occurred in the second-floor hallway in 33 secondary school in the village of Leninskiy, Pavlodar region.

The school said 672 pupils were evacuated, and 15 were taken to the regional children’s hospital. Two ambulances and police and emergency situations personnel remain at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Photo: pavlodarnews.kz



