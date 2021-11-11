Go to the main site
    15 pregnant women, over 30 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

    11 November 2021, 07:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 pregnant women and over 30 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, presently 15 expectant mothers are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 10 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 5 are being treated at home.

    32 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Four of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while 28 are receiving an outpatient treatment.

    The number of pregnant women and children diagnosed with COVID-19 has been stable in Atyrau region for the past month.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021. On Wednesday Healthcare Minister Tsoi announced that the start of the nationwide revaccination campaign is scheduled on November 22.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

