Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    15 medical workers to be sent to Tengiz oldfield to fight COVID-19

    9 December 2020, 19:25

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 medical workers are to be sent from Atyrau city to the Tengiz oilfield to join the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    15 medical workers from Atyrau city, including one doctor, seven nurses, and seven junior medical specialists, are to join 23 medical workers at the field infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield. 8 medical workers were sent to the hospital last week.

    As reported earlier, the quarantine measures have been extended at Tengiz, Prorva and Morskoi oilfields in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Tengiz COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand