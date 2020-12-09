Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
15 medical workers to be sent to Tengiz oldfield to fight COVID-19

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2020, 19:25
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 15 medical workers are to be sent from Atyrau city to the Tengiz oilfield to join the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

15 medical workers from Atyrau city, including one doctor, seven nurses, and seven junior medical specialists, are to join 23 medical workers at the field infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield. 8 medical workers were sent to the hospital last week.

As reported earlier, the quarantine measures have been extended at Tengiz, Prorva and Morskoi oilfields in Atyrau region.


