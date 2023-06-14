15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali

BAMAKO. KAZINFORM Fifteen people were killed and 32 others injured in a collision of vehicles on the national road linking Mali's capital Bamako to the town of Segou located 230 km north of the capital, the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) Tuesday between the towns of Fana and Konobougou, when two buses collided with a 10-tonne truck carrying cattle and traveling in the opposite direction, Xinhua reports.

«According to initial information, the accident was caused by excessive speed and drowsiness of the drivers,» the ministry said in a statement.

Road accidents are very frequent on Mali's Bamako-Segou axis. On Feb. 25, a minibus carrying students overturned on the road, killing two and injuring 21.