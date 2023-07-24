Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
15 killed, 19 missing as ship sinks in central Indonesia

24 July 2023, 11:12
15 killed, 19 missing as ship sinks in central Indonesia Photo: bublikhaus/Freepik

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A ship went down early Monday in the waters off Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province, leaving 15 people dead and 19 others missing, an official said.

The incident occurred at about 00:00 a.m. local time at the Mawasangka Gulf in Central Buton Regency, said Yusuf Latief, head of the national search and rescue office, Xinhua reports.

He said that a total of 40 people were on board.

The casualties were handed to the families after being identified, and the survivors are having medical treatments, according to him.


