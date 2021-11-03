Go to the main site
    15 expectant mothers and 61 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    3 November 2021, 07:16

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 15 pregnant women and 61 kids contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 15 expectant mothers are infected with the coronavirus infection. Of them, 13 are being treated as in-patients and two as out-patients. Also, three kids with COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and 58 at home in the region.

    Over the past day, the region has reported one death from the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that 14 thousand teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

