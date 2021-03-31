Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    15 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests

    31 March 2021, 14:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 34 international flights from the UAE, Egypt, Maldives, Turkey, South Korea, Germany, Ukraine, Russia and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan on March 30, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    5,133 out of 5,148 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest 15 were taken upon arrival to the quarantine centres to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    All 13 arrived in Kazakhstan on March 29 without PCR test results were tested negative for the novel infection.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Transport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region