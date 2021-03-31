15 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 34 international flights from the UAE, Egypt, Maldives, Turkey, South Korea, Germany, Ukraine, Russia and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan on March 30, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

5,133 out of 5,148 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest 15 were taken upon arrival to the quarantine centres to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

All 13 arrived in Kazakhstan on March 29 without PCR test results were tested negative for the novel infection.