14th round led to significant results, MFA about the Astana process on Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Shahrat Nuryshev spoke about the 14th round of the Astana process on Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the 14th round of negotiations led to significant results on important issues and reaffirmed the importance of the Astana peace process. The participants of the meeting held productive negotiations on a number of important issues. The first Deputy Minister voiced a joint statement of the event’s participants.

«Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana format, reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and highlighted that these principles should be universally respected and complied with», the representative of the Foreign Ministry said.

He added that they rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, under the pretext of combating terrorism, and expressed their determination to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries.

«They expressed their rejection in connection with the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic. Iran, Turkey and Russia condemned the continuing Israel`s military attacks in Syria in violation of the international law and international humanitarian law and undermining the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries as well as endangering the stability and security in the region. They have also discussed the situation in the north-east of Syria and agreed that long‑term security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Welcomed in this regard signingof the Memorandum of 22October 2019 on stabilization in the north-east of Syria and reaffirmed the importanceof the Adana agreement of 1998», the speaker said.

«The parties reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib. (...) They expressed serious concern with the increased presence and terrorist activity of «Hayat Tahrir al‑Sham» and other affiliated terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council that pose threat to civilians inside and outside the de-escalation area», he concluded.