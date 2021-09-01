Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    149 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

    1 September 2021, 12:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 149 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 149, Atyrau city has reported 89 cases of COVID-19. 30 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylynoisk district have detected 16, Inderisk district - six, Kurmangazinsk district - five, while Makatsk, Isatay, and Makhambet districts each has reported one case.

    109 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 40 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 166 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

    As of today, 7,694 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 167 at the modular hospital, 146 at the second regional hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 73 at the cardiology center, 86 at the railway hospital, 43 at the regional hospital, 73 at the dormitories, 274 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 414 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India