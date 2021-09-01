Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

149 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 12:45
149 daily cases of COVID-19 registered in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 149 people have contracted COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 149, Atyrau city has reported 89 cases of COVID-19. 30 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Out of the fresh daily cases, Zhylynoisk district have detected 16, Inderisk district - six, Kurmangazinsk district - five, while Makatsk, Isatay, and Makhambet districts each has reported one case.

109 daily infections are said to be symptomatic and 40 - asymptomatic. The region has also registered 166 daily COVID-19 recoveries.

As of today, 7,694 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 167 at the modular hospital, 146 at the second regional hospital, 53 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 73 at the cardiology center, 86 at the railway hospital, 43 at the regional hospital, 73 at the dormitories, 274 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 414 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan