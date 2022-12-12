Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

12 December 2022, 08:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 148 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,855 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 263 are in hospitals, 1,592 are at home care.

The conditio of nine patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


