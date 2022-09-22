22 September 2022, 10:25

148 COVID patients staying in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of September 22 some 8,805 people are getting treatment for coronavirus, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

148 of them are staying in the hospitals, while 8,657 are receiving at-home treatment. 3 patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, 2 are on life support.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 151 coronavirus cases.