Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
148 COVID patients staying in hospitals
22 September 2022, 10:25

148 COVID patients staying in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of September 22 some 8,805 people are getting treatment for coronavirus, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

148 of them are staying in the hospitals, while 8,657 are receiving at-home treatment. 3 patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, 2 are on life support.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 151 coronavirus cases.


Related news
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
50 new COVID cases detected past 24 hr
Read also
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
U.S. CDC concerned for new Omicron subvariants
Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea, WHO to co-host inaugural World Bio Summit next week
Over 5 mln revaccinated against COVID-19
Kazakhstan confirms 36 COVID-19 cases last 24 hr
978 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive