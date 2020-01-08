Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Boeing 737 crash

8 January 2020, 14:10
147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Boeing 737 crash

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran Civil Aviation Organization said on Wednesday that 147 passengers on board of the crashed Boeing 737 plane were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners, Kazinform reports citing IRNA.

All 179 passengers died when a Ukrainian plane Boeing 737 crashed in southern Tehran Wednesday morning after its engine caught fire.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash, said speaker of Imam Khomeini Airport.

Some 40 rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash and investigation is underway, deputy head of Iran Red Crescent Society Ebrahim Tajik said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Tehran Governor's Office in charge of Crisis Management Mansour Darajati told IRNA that some 140 passengers were Iranian.

Rescue team have accomplished operation to retrieve dead bodies has been accomplished, he added.

The dead bodies are not in good condition, he noted.

In the meantime, Head of Iran Emergency Pir Hossein Koulivand said some 147 Iranians and 32 foreign passengers were killed


Incidents    World News   Middle East situation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty