146 new COVID-19 cases, 396 recoveries reported across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 146 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control informs.

Of them: 27 – in Nur-Sultan, 14 – in Almaty, 13 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 14 – in West Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,392,405.

Meanwhile, 396 people have recovered from the infection countrywide.

Of them: 39 – in Nur-Sultan, 11 – in Almaty, 89 – in Shymkent, 5 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhetysu region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 121 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Ulytau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 57 – in Pavlodar region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of people recovered from the infection is 1,364,551.