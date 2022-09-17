Go to the main site
    146 new COVID-19 cases, 396 recoveries reported across Kazakhstan

    17 September 2022, 10:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 146 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control informs.

    Of them: 27 – in Nur-Sultan, 14 – in Almaty, 13 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 14 – in West Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,392,405.

    Meanwhile, 396 people have recovered from the infection countrywide.

    Of them: 39 – in Nur-Sultan, 11 – in Almaty, 89 – in Shymkent, 5 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhetysu region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 121 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Ulytau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 57 – in Pavlodar region, and 3 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of people recovered from the infection is 1,364,551.

