Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    145 thou people received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn so far

    4 August 2021, 07:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 145 thousand people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection across the region. 1,490 residents of Atyrau region have received the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines in the past 24 hours. A total of 100,979 people have been given both jabs of anti-coronavirus vaccine in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 6,572 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India