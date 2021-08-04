Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
145 thou people received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn so far

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2021, 07:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 145 thousand people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection across the region. 1,490 residents of Atyrau region have received the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines in the past 24 hours. A total of 100,979 people have been given both jabs of anti-coronavirus vaccine in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 6,572 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.


