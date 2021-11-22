Go to the main site
    144 pupils switched to online schooling in Almaty region

    22 November 2021, 13:42

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 144 schoolchildren in Almaty region switched to online learning, Kazinform reports.

    34 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region over the last 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    As of November 22, some 57,008 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 42,560 symptomatic cases were recorded in the region.

    The incidence rate per 100,000 hit 2667.2.

    The growth rate as compared to the past 2 weeks stands at 0.1%. 1 child under 14 years old, 2 schoolchildren and 1 teacher were tested positive for coronavirus.

    The region confirmed 1,796 coronavirus cases in pupils between September 1 and November 22. 1,547 cases were detected during in-person learning.

    As of now 144 schoolchildren from 4 classes switched to online learning.

    846,011 (71%) received the 1st jab, while 771,690 (64%) were administered the both shots as of today, November 22.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

